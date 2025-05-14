Witnesses Stop Kidnapping of Crypto Boss' Family

A kidnapping attempt targeting the daughter and young grandson of a cryptocurrency executive was foiled Tuesday morning in Paris' 11th district. According to police sources and local media, three masked men jumped from a white van around 8:20am and tried to seize the pair, who are reportedly related to a co-founder of Paymium, a French Bitcoin exchange. The woman's husband, who was present, was beaten as he tried to protect his family, per the BBC. At one point, the woman managed to disarm an attacker, throwing what was later identified as a replica air gun into the street. The confrontation drew the attention of passers-by, who intervened, prompting the attackers to flee. A local resident reportedly then threw a fire extinguisher at their van.