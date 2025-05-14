Carney: Canadians Not Thrilled With UK's Offer to Trump

King Charles III will visit Ottawa later this month to open the new session of Canada's Parliament, but Mark Carney apparently isn't thrilled about a different event on the monarch's calendar. In an interview with Sky News , the prime minister said Canadians "weren't impressed" in February when British Prime Minister Keir Starmer handed President Trump an invite from the king for an unprecedented second state visit to the UK. Carney says the move "cut across clear messages" Canada was sending at the time on Trump's threats to Canadian sovereignty.

"It was at a time when we were being quite clear about the issues around sovereignty," Carney said. Asked whether he thought the invite was appropriate, Carney said, "I leave the diplomacy to the UK government." When Sky News pressed him for his opinion, Carney said, "I have an opinion on many things, some of which I keep to myself," the CBC reports. He said his visit to the White House last week came after Trump had changed the tone of his remarks about annexing Canada. "He was expressing a desire. He'd shifted from the expectation to a desire," Carney said. "He was also coming from a place where he recognized that that wasn't going to happen."

"Does he still muse about it? Perhaps," Carney said. "Is it ever going to happen? No. Never." King Charles III is Canada's official head of state, and the throne speech on May 27 will be the first that a monarch has delivered in person since Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Ottawa in 1977. Carney said it will be a "reaffirming moment" and "it is not coincidental" that it's happening at a time when the US has been threatening Canada's sovereignty. (More Mark Carney stories.)