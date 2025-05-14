They Can't Ticket This Speeder

A speeder was caught on traffic cameras in a town in central Switzerland—but authorities won't be able to put a fine on its bill. Police in Koeniz, a suburb of Bern, say a duck was clocked going 32mph in a 20mph zone on April 13, the BBC reports. In a Facebook post, town officials noted that a very similar duck was recorded going the exact same speed on the same date seven years earlier, suggesting the duck is a "notorious racer and repeat offender."