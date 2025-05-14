They Can't Ticket This Speeder

A speeder was caught on traffic cameras in a town in central Switzerland—but authorities won't be able to put a fine on its bill. Police in Koeniz, a suburb of Bern, say a duck was clocked going 32mph in a 20mph zone on April 13, the BBC reports. In a Facebook post, town officials noted that a very similar duck was recorded going the exact same speed on the same date seven years earlier, suggesting the duck is a "notorious racer and repeat offender."
Some people thought the image was a late April Fool's joke, but authorities said police had assured them it was impossible to alter images taken by the radar system or manipulate the system in other ways, CBS News reports. "We hope you enjoy pondering curious coincidences, criminal activities of animals, and the maximum flight speed of ducks," the town said in its Facebook post.