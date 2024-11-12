Russia Outlawing 'Child-Free Propaganda'

Vladimir Putin wants the women of Russia to have more children, and the government took a big step toward making that wish formal on Tuesday. The nation's lower house of parliament approved a law that would ban "child-free propaganda," meaning anything that might promote the idea that forgoing kids is a good idea. The measure is expected to quickly pass the upper house and become law, as it already has the support of Putin, reports Reuters . The move comes as Russia's birth rate has reached the lowest in 25 years, with fewer than 600,000 births logged in the first half of the year, per the Washington Post .

"Everything must be done to ensure that new generations of our citizens grow up centered on traditional family values," Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the lower house and a top Putin ally. The Post provides an example of the fallout: Already, one of the nation's largest online support groups for mothers has disbanded because women used the public forum to discuss the hardships of parenthood. The group, on the VKontakte social media site, is called Happiness of Motherhood.

Those who run afoul of the law will face fines of about $4,000 for individuals and $50,000 for legal entities. "This is a situation where the state wants to have monopoly on your body, on your voice, on your private life, on everything," says Daria Serenko, co-founder of the Feminist Anti-War Resistance movement. (More Russia stories.)