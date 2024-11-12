Elon Musk, SNL Cast Member Spar Over Him Making Her Cry

Elon Musk and Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman are in a bit of a spat over Musk's 2021 appearance as guest host on the show. As USA Today reports,

Musk made it known he wasn't pleased with Dana Carvey's portrayal of him on Saturday's episode, which resulted in the following:

From Fineman, via a since-deleted Tiktok: "You made (me), Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing a sketch. I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions, and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, 'It's not funny.' I waited for you to be like, 'Haha, JK.' No. Then you started pawing through my script, flipping each page, being like, 'I didn't laugh once. Not one time.'"