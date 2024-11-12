Elon Musk, SNL Cast Member Spar Over Him Making Her Cry

Musk says he was afraid his appearance on the show was going to be really 'unfunny'
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 12, 2024 11:51 AM CST
Chloe Fineman attends the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at the Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Elon Musk and Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman are in a bit of a spat over Musk's 2021 appearance as guest host on the show. As USA Today reports,
Musk made it known he wasn't pleased with Dana Carvey's portrayal of him on Saturday's episode, which resulted in the following:

  • From Fineman, via a since-deleted Tiktok: "You made (me), Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing a sketch. I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions, and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, 'It's not funny.' I waited for you to be like, 'Haha, JK.' No. Then you started pawing through my script, flipping each page, being like, 'I didn't laugh once. Not one time.'"

  • From Musk, via X: Per Deadline, "Frankly, it was only on the Thursday before the Saturday that ANY of the sketches generated laughs. I was worried. I was like damn my SNL appearance is going to be so f---ing unfunny that it will make a crackhead sober!!" He said that despite those worries, "it worked out in the end."
  • The sketch in question: According to Fineman, it made it onto the show and Musk was "really funny" in it.
