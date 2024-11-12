Sources Reveal Trump's Secretary of State Pick

The Trump administration picks keep trickling in, and one of the latest is a big one: Sources tell multiple outlets that President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate Sen. Marco Rubio to be secretary of state. Rubio, of Florida, was also considered as a running mate before Trump settled on JD Vance; during Trump's first term as president, Rubio informally advised him on foreign policy. The New York Times notes Rubio has been a "foreign policy hawk" in the Senate, pushing for a quick conclusion to the Russia-Ukraine war and "taking hard lines on China and Iran." Per CNN, he is seen as a good fit for the State Department given his appointments on the Senate Intelligence Committee and the Foreign Relations Committee.