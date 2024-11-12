Politics / President-elect Trump Sources Reveal Trump's Secretary of State Pick Marco Rubio, according to sources By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Nov 12, 2024 12:30 AM CST Copied FILE - Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump greets Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., during a campaign rally at J.S. Dorton Arena, Nov. 4, 2024, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) The Trump administration picks keep trickling in, and one of the latest is a big one: Sources tell multiple outlets that President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate Sen. Marco Rubio to be secretary of state. Rubio, of Florida, was also considered as a running mate before Trump settled on JD Vance; during Trump's first term as president, Rubio informally advised him on foreign policy. The New York Times notes Rubio has been a "foreign policy hawk" in the Senate, pushing for a quick conclusion to the Russia-Ukraine war and "taking hard lines on China and Iran." Per CNN, he is seen as a good fit for the State Department given his appointments on the Senate Intelligence Committee and the Foreign Relations Committee. It was not yet clear by Monday night whether Trump formally offered the position to Rubio, the Hill reports, and sources noted Trump could still change his mind. Still, lawmakers and others in Trump's orbit were congratulating Rubio on social media. Trump also recently settled on Rep. Mike Waltz, also of Florida, as national security adviser, the AP reports. Prior to that, he had selected an EPA administrator, UN ambassador, border czar, chief of staff, and deputy chief of policy. (Here are others in the mix for the remaining picks, plus some who are out of the running.) Report an error