Millions May Be Drinking Contaminated Water: US Report

The drinking water of one-fourth of the US population could be contaminated by PFAS, a new federal government report says. The warning applies to water drawn from aquifers through private or public wells, the Guardian reports, for a total affected population estimate of about 95 million people. Using sampling and modeling, the US Geological Survey found groundwater contamination readings up to 37,000 times higher than the EPA's new limits for drinking water. There are parts of the country where almost everyone using a public system tapping groundwater could be drinking water contaminated by chemicals.

Private wells, as well as small public wells, are not covered by the new PFAS limits. Known as "forever chemicals" because they don't break down, PFAS have been linked to a list of diseases, including cancer, and birth defects. Other estimates have put as many as 200 million people in recent years drinking contaminated water, per the Guardian. The Geological Survey effort is intended to help identify areas of potential PFAS contamination. The greatest exposure to the risk from private wells was found to be in Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New York, and Ohio. The sources of the chemicals included military bases, airports, and plastic production centers. A map of potential trouble spots can be found here.