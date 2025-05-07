Stock Rise Despite Fed Chair's Warnings

US stocks ended a choppy day higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left its main interest rate alone, as was widely expected, but also warned about rising risks for the US economy.
- The S&P 500 rose 24.37 points, or 0.4%, to 5,631.28.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 284.97 points, or 0.7%, to 41,113.97.
- The Nasdaq composite rose 48.50 points, or 0.3%, to 17,738.16.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank has time to wait before making any potential moves on rates, but he warned that sustained tariffs could both weaken the economy and trigger higher inflation, the AP
reports.
"There's so much that we don't know," Powell said. Like the rest of Wall Street and the world, the Fed is waiting to see what will actually end up happening in Trump's trade war and whether his proposed tariffs, which were much stiffer than expected, will actually hit. That's particularly the case after the trade war seems to have entered "a new phase," Powell said, where the United States is looking to conduct more talks on trade with other countries. "If the large increases in tariffs that have been announced are sustained, they are likely to generate a rise in inflation, a slowdown in economic growth and an increase in unemployment," Powell said.
That could ultimately put the Fed in a worst-case scenario called "stagflation," where the economy is stagnating while inflation remains high. Such a combination is hated because the Fed has no good tools to fix it. If the Fed were to try to cut interest rates to juice the economy and help support the job market, for example, it could raise inflation further. Raising rates would have the opposite effect.
- In the meantime, big US companies continue to produce fatter profits for the start of 2025 than analysts expected. The Walt Disney Co. soared 10.8% after easily beating analysts' profit targets, raising its profit forecast and adding more than a million streaming subscribers.
- Companies, though, are also continuing to warn about how uncertainty in the economy is making it more difficult for them to forecast their own finances. Super Micro Computer, which makes servers, fell 1.4% after trimming its revenue forecast for the year amid economic uncertainty. Chipmaker Marvell Technology slumped 8% after it postponed its investor day from June to an undetermined date because of uncertainty over the economy.
(More stock market
stories.)