Stock Rise Despite Fed Chair's Warnings

"There's so much that we don't know," Powell said. Like the rest of Wall Street and the world, the Fed is waiting to see what will actually end up happening in Trump's trade war and whether his proposed tariffs, which were much stiffer than expected, will actually hit. That's particularly the case after the trade war seems to have entered "a new phase," Powell said, where the United States is looking to conduct more talks on trade with other countries. "If the large increases in tariffs that have been announced are sustained, they are likely to generate a rise in inflation, a slowdown in economic growth and an increase in unemployment," Powell said.

That could ultimately put the Fed in a worst-case scenario called "stagflation," where the economy is stagnating while inflation remains high. Such a combination is hated because the Fed has no good tools to fix it. If the Fed were to try to cut interest rates to juice the economy and help support the job market, for example, it could raise inflation further. Raising rates would have the opposite effect.