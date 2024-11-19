Transportation Job Goes to Co-Host on Fox Business

President-elect Trump has returned to television for his latest Cabinet selection, picking Sean Duffy to run the Department of Transportation. Duffy was a Republican member of Congress from 2011 to 2019, representing a Wisconsin district, CNN reports. "Sean will use his experience and the relationships he has built over many years in Congress to maintain and rebuild our Nation's Infrastructure," Trump said in a statement , "and fulfill our Mission of ushering in The Golden Age of Travel, focusing on Safety, Efficiency, and Innovation."

Duffy now co-hosts a show, The Bottom Line, on Fox Business and provides political analysis for all Fox News Media branches, per the New York Times. He appeared on MTV's The Real World in 1997 and on Road Rules: All Stars, where he met his future wife. Rachel Campos-Duffy is a host for Fox News, as is Trump's choice for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth. The Transportation Department job would place Duffy over the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, per the AP, which regulates automakers including Tesla, whose CEO is Trump ally Elon Musk.

Should Duffy be confirmed by the Senate, the challenges awaiting him will include safety-related aviation issues, such as Boeing's quality control and manufacturing problems. In addition, airline labor unions have threatened strikes. He'll also have to deal with climate-centered initiatives such as electric vehicles and charging stations, per CNN. The department, which has almost 55,000 employees, is charged with leading US safety, sustainability, and efficiency efforts involving every type of travel and transport. Its annual budget is more than $100 billion.