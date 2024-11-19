Ed Sheeran Would Have Said No to Being on Band Aid Reboot

Band Aid has announced it has put together a new version of the charity single "Do They Know It's Christmas?" for its 40th anniversary, incorporating vocals from the updates that have been released every 10 years. Ed Sheeran sang on the 2014 iteration, Billboard reports, and that contribution reappears on the version to be released next week. That was news to Sheeran, per the BBC . "My approval wasn't sought on this new Band Aid 40 release," Sheeran posted Sunday on Instagram . "Had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals."

The English singer referred to a post by musician Fuse ODG criticizing foreign aid to Africa and saying he was asked to be involved in the version issued in 2014. "I refused to participate in Band Aid because I recognized the harm initiatives like it inflict on Africa," the British Ghanaian rapper wrote. He told BBC Radio that the song perpetuates the notion that "famine and poverty" plague Africa, which he said is "not the truth." Although such efforts "may generate sympathy and donations," Fuse ODG said, "they perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa's economic growth, tourism, and investment, ultimately costing the continent trillions and destroying its dignity, pride and identity."

Band Aid has raised close to $200 million since 1984. The effort began with famine relief but has since expanded to charitable aid throughout Africa. "Do They Know It's Christmas?" has been criticized before as having a paternalistic and generalizing approach, per the Guardian, and some lyrics were changed in 2014. The latest version blends Sheeran's vocals with Sting's, taken from the first recording. "This is just my personal stance," Sheeran posted. "I'm hoping it's a forward-looking one."