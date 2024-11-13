Trump Picks Fox Host for Defense Secretary

President-elect Trump named more members of his administration Tuesday, including Fox host Pete Hegseth, his nominee for secretary of defense. "Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country," Trump said in a statement, per CNN. Hegseth, 44, is an Army veteran who has served in Afghanistan and Iraq, though the Guardian notes that his lack of senior military or national defense experience is "sure to draw questions about his qualifications to lead the department." Trump advisers tell CNN that Hegseth, a co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend, has been an informal adviser to Trump for years. Other Tuesday announcements:

Mike Huckabee. Trump said he will nominate the former Arkansas governor to serve as ambassador to Israel, the Hill reports. "He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him," Trump said. "Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!" Huckabee has long expressed support for Israeli settlers in the West Bank and rejected the idea of a Palestinian state, the AP notes. "I feel that we have a responsibility to respect that this is land that has historically belonged to the Jews," he said in 2015.