Hacker Obtains Testimony About Gaetz

Whether or not the House ethics panel makes public its report on Matt Gaetz, it's beginning to look like a safe bet that the more salacious parts will see the light of day:

A hack: The New York Times reports that a hacker gained access to a file that includes unredacted testimony, including from a woman who claimed Gaetz had paid sex with her when she was 17. The hacker, who does not appear to have made any of the newly gleaned information public, reportedly gained access to a file being shared among lawyers representing people who testified about Gaetz.