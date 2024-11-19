Politics / Matt Gaetz Hacker Obtains Testimony About Gaetz Development could identify women who testified against him By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Nov 19, 2024 1:11 PM CST Copied Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Feb. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Whether or not the House ethics panel makes public its report on Matt Gaetz, it's beginning to look like a safe bet that the more salacious parts will see the light of day: A hack: The New York Times reports that a hacker gained access to a file that includes unredacted testimony, including from a woman who claimed Gaetz had paid sex with her when she was 17. The hacker, who does not appear to have made any of the newly gleaned information public, reportedly gained access to a file being shared among lawyers representing people who testified about Gaetz. Women could be ID'd: The info was downloaded Monday by someone identified as "Altam Beezley," per the Washington Post. The hack could not only prove damaging to Gaetz but threatens to identify the women who testified to the ethics panel and spoke to the Justice Department (which also investigated Gaetz but did not bring charges). The Times reports the information appears to be related to a civil suit being pursued by Christopher Dorworth, a friend of Gaetz's who plans to sue for defamation. Other members: Meanwhile, the ethics panel's report has now been made available to all members of the committee, notes Newsweek. That further increases the risk of a leak to the media. (More Matt Gaetz stories.) Report an error