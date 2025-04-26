Wisconsin Republicans Pledge to Act If Judge Is Convicted

Wisconsin Republicans said they're prepared to move against a Milwaukee County judge arrested by the FBI and accused of interfering with immigration enforcement if she's convicted. Judge Hannah Dugan was released on her own recognizance after being taken into custody on Friday in her courtroom. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told WisPolitics that "should the charges result in a conviction, we will act." Majority Leader Tyler August said legislative Republicans will "act decisively if these serious allegations are confirmed," per the Washington Post . The legislature has the authority to remove a state judge.

FBI Director Kash Patel has accused Dugan of misdirecting agents looking for an immigrant due for a court appearance. The judge protests her arrest, her attorney told a court during a brief appearance on Friday in Milwaukee. "It was not made in the interest of public safety," Craig Mastantuono said. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, a Democrat, called the arrest performative and said the Trump administration is trying to "instill fear and hostility across our community." US Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat, said the administration is abusing the Constitution's separation of powers. Gov. Tony Evers' administration had recently told state employees not to answer questions from federal immigration officers at their workplace, per WisPolitics.

Immigration enforcement officials like to make arrests at courthouses because they know exactly when the people they're looking for are due in the building, and they'll have already gone through a security check, per the Post. The criminal complaint says witnesses described Dugan as "visibly upset" when she learned that federal agents were waiting outside her courtroom on April 18 to arrest Eduardo Flores Ruiz, who was scheduled to appear before her on misdemeanor state battery charges. A sign on her courtroom door says that anyone who doesn't feel safe going into her courtroom can ask for an online hearing.