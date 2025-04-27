Prime Minister's Message: Greenland Isn't a Property

Standing with his counterpart in Denmark, Greenland's prime minister on Sunday accused the US government of treating his people disrespectfully, answering President Trump's desire for a takeover by saying his homeland "will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought by just anyone." Jens-Frederik Nielsen made the comments at Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's official residence, the Washington Post reports. "The talks from the United States have not been respectful," Nielsen said at a joint press conference, adding, "That's why we need in this situation, we need to stand together." In another expression of solidarity, Denmark's King Frederik is scheduled to travel to Greenland with Nielsen on Monday for a royal visit, per the BBC.