DEA Detains 100 Immigrants in Raid of Colorado Nightclub

More than 100 immigrants suspected of being in the US illegally were taken into custody early Sunday following a raid at an illegal after-hours nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, authorities said. Video posted online by the Drug Enforcement Administration showed agents announcing their arrival outside the building and ordering patrons to leave with their hands up, the AP reports. Other videos showed dozens of people fleeing the building through its entrance after federal agents smashed a window. Later, dozens of people were shown in handcuffs standing on a sidewalk waiting to be transported.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement took the club-going immigrants into custody, said Jonathan Pullen of the DEA. "Colorado Springs is waking up to a safer community today," he said. More than 300 law enforcement officers and officials from multiple agencies were sent to the nightclub, which had been under investigation for several months for possible drug trafficking, prostitution, and "crimes of violence," Pullen said at a news conference. An undisclosed number of guns were seized, he said. "Nothing good ever happens after 3 a.m.," the DEA's Rocky Mountain Division posted on X.

Pullen estimated more than 200 people were inside the nightclub at the time. Also among those detained were a dozen active-duty military members who either were patrons or working as armed security. Some patrons were arrested on undisclosed outstanding warrants, Pullen said. US Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X that "as we approach his 100 days in office @POTUS Trump's directive to make America safe again is achieving results!" Pullen did not specify the countries the detained immigrants were from, per the AP.