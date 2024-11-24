At Two Games, Fans Rush the Field Early

Unwilling to wait a second longer, Arizona State fans stormed the field in Tempe on Saturday to celebrate their team's upset of BYU. That second turned out to be an issue, when officials ruled that a pass had ended out of bounds before time ran out, the Washington Post reports, and put 1 second back on the clock. It was 13 minutes before that second could be played: The field was cleared, and the goal posts that the crowd tore down had to be put back up. Given one more chance, No. 14 BYU attempted a Hail Mary, with the pass falling incomplete just short of the end zone.
Fans again took their place on the field. ASU Coach Kenny Dillingham, who was profanely unhappy about the last-second ruling, felt better after his No. 21 team's 28-23 victory. "We got to rush the field twice," he said, "how about that?" Later in the day, the end of Alabama-Oklahoma game was similarly chaotic. Fans in Norman jumped the gun earlier, storming the field with 28 seconds left and pulling both sets of goal posts down, per the AP. Once the field was cleared, the quarterback of unranked Oklahoma took a knee to seal the 24-3 victory over No. 7 Alabama. Again, fans returned to the field. (More college football stories.)