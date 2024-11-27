Trump May Have Potent Tool Against Sanctuary Cities

It's possible that Chicago will emerge as ground zero in the immigration fight during the early days of the new Trump administration. A Washington Post story looks at how President-elect Trump's pledge to enact mass deportations of migrants will play out in major Democratic-run cities that generally fall under the "sanctuary city" umbrella. If the cities refuse to cooperate and instead try to protect migrants, Trump advisers are pushing for him to withhold federal funds. In the story, Chicago, Denver, and New York City are listed as potential flashpoints, but Chicago appears to be the big target.