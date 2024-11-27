Contractor Allegedly Stole $1M in Gold During Treasure Dive

Three dozen gold coins stolen from 18th-century shipwrecks off Florida's Treasure Coast, worth more than $1 million, have been recovered. The 37 stolen gold coins include a so-called "Holy Grail coin," a one-of-a-kind gold piece from 1709 that was incorrectly hammered with a silver coin stamp, per the Charlotte Observer . The coin was recovered after being illegally sold at auction this year for about $50,000. Other coins were recovered "from private residences, safe deposit boxes and auctions," according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission , which investigated alongside the FBI.

The investigation was launched in June after the shipwreck salvage operation 1715 Fleet-Queens Jewels, LLC discovered evidence that gold coins had been stolen from wrecks in 2015. Members of the Schmitt family were working as salvage operators for the company when they uncovered 101 gold coins that year, according to the FWC. Under existing agreements, the state should've taken 20% of the profits before the family and Queens Jewels evenly split the rest, CBS News reports. But "while 51 of these coins were reported correctly and adjudicated, 50 coins were not," officials said. Investigators linked Eric Schmitt "to the illegal sale of multiple stolen gold coins between 2023 and 2024," state officials said.

The FWC said Schmitt sold five stolen coins to a Florida-based auctioneer. "It was also discovered that Eric Schmitt took three of the stolen gold coins and placed them on the ocean floor in 2016 to be found by the new investors." Schmitt, who told CBS in 2015 that his success was the result of "hard work," has been charged with dealing in stolen property. Thirteen stolen coins have yet to be found and are believed to have been illegally sold. All stolen coins were minted in Lima, Peru, between 1697 and 1712. They hail from the 1715 Spanish Treasure Fleet, a fleet of 11 ships that sank in a hurricane in July 1715. The FWC said the coins would be returned to their "rightful custodians," per CBS. (More gold coins stories.)