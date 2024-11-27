Unwelcome Thanksgiving Guest: an Arctic Blast

"Hot turkey," "cranberry sauce," and "pumpkin pie": Those are all two words you want to hear together as Thanksgiving approaches. Two words you most definitely don't want to hear together? "Arctic blast." But that's what's approaching parts of the United States in advance of the holiday weekend, threatening to scramble travel, the Guardian reports. Per USA Today, almost the entire eastern half of the country will be hit with the cold air from the Arctic, which is expected to first hit the northern Rockies and northern Plains (which includes parts of Idaho, Montana, and Washington state) Thursday before moving south and east to affect much of the Plains and the Midwest by the weekend.