Unwelcome Thanksgiving Guest: an Arctic Blast

"Hot turkey," "cranberry sauce," and "pumpkin pie": Those are all two words you want to hear together as Thanksgiving approaches. Two words you most definitely don't want to hear together? "Arctic blast." But that's what's approaching parts of the United States in advance of the holiday weekend, threatening to scramble travel, the Guardian reports. Per USA Today, almost the entire eastern half of the country will be hit with the cold air from the Arctic, which is expected to first hit the northern Rockies and northern Plains (which includes parts of Idaho, Montana, and Washington state) Thursday before moving south and east to affect much of the Plains and the Midwest by the weekend.
Chicago, Minneapolis, and Kansas City, Missouri, are among the big cities that could see below-freezing temperatures Friday; ultimately, about 196 million Americans will be in below-zero temps by Saturday, with holiday weekend weather feeling more like what you'd expect from mid-January, forecasters say. Snow is possible in parts of the East Coast, and could affect the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. In addition, increased rain is expected in other parts of the country, and the southeast could see thunderstorms. "Farther south, we are concerned about freezing overnight low temperatures reaching the Gulf Coast and northern portions of Florida, where citrus crops may be vulnerable," says a NOAA meteorologist. (More Thanksgiving stories.)