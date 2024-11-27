Marilyn Manson Sued Evan Rachel Wood. That's Over

After Marilyn Manson's former fiancee Evan Rachel Wood accused him of "horrifically" abusing her in a 2021 Instagram post, Manson sued a year later, alleging defamation and emotional distress. That March 2022 suit has now been dropped, with the rocker agreeing to cover Wood's attorneys' fees, to the tune of about $327,000, reports the Guardian. The move comes about a year and a half after a Los Angeles County judge tossed much of the suit, reports the AP. Manson had been appealing that decision, but this spring his attorneys initiated settlement proceedings. Wood's attorneys said Tuesday that she refused to allow the terms to be kept confidential. Quotes from each side:
- From Manson: "After four years of fighting a battle where he was able to tell the truth, Brian is pleased to dismiss his still-pending claims and appeal in order to close the door on this chapter of his life," Manson attorney Howard King said in a statement, per the AP.
- From Wood: Manson "filed a lawsuit against Ms. Wood as a publicity stunt to try to undermine the credibility of his many accusers and revive his faltering career. But his attempt to silence and intimidate Ms. Wood failed," Wood's lawyer Michael J. Kump said in a statement.
A nearly four-year-old criminal investigation of the 55-year-old involving multiple women is ongoing. The AP reports Outgoing LA County District Attorney George Gascón said in October that his office's sex crimes division had uncovered new evidence and that a decision on whether charges would be filed would be made when more of the blanks were filled in.
