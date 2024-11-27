Marilyn Manson Sued Evan Rachel Wood. That's Over

After Marilyn Manson's former fiancee Evan Rachel Wood accused him of "horrifically" abusing her in a 2021 Instagram post, Manson sued a year later, alleging defamation and emotional distress. That March 2022 suit has now been dropped, with the rocker agreeing to cover Wood's attorneys' fees, to the tune of about $327,000, reports the Guardian. The move comes about a year and a half after a Los Angeles County judge tossed much of the suit, reports the AP. Manson had been appealing that decision, but this spring his attorneys initiated settlement proceedings. Wood's attorneys said Tuesday that she refused to allow the terms to be kept confidential. Quotes from each side: