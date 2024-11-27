Northern States Could See a Thanksgiving Aurora

Thanksgiving could be marked by a light show of the non-Christmas variety. A coronal mass ejection erupted from sunspot region 3901 late on Monday, per Space.com . As a result, the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a geomagnetic storm watch for Thursday and Friday. Storms are rated G1 (minor) up to G5 (extreme). A G1 storm is predicted for Thursday and a G2 (moderate) for Friday. Under G2 conditions, auroras may be visible as far south as New York and Idaho, weather depending.

The Space Weather Prediction Center will be updating its experimental "aurora view line" to predict at which latitude the northern lights might be visible. The thin waxing moon should not disrupt the party, though aurora chasers are encouraged to get as far as possible from any light pollution, per USA Today. As a bonus, those looking skyward after dark on Thursday and Friday may also catch sight of the ongoing Geminid meteor shower, a six-week show to peak on Dec. 13. (See photos of auroras from last month's G4 storm here.)