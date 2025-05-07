Study Hints at Easier Way to Get Medicine to Our Lungs

Breathing in medicine-carrying microrobots may sound like the stuff of science fiction, but researchers at UC San Diego are testing a way to send microscopic algae into the lungs to fight disease right where it starts. As a press release from UC San Diego explains, the lungs are constantly exposed to outside threats—think viruses, bacteria, and pollutants—and are also protected by some pretty significant barriers: small hairs in our noses that act as filters, mucus and cilia in our windpipes to capture and push out particles, and macrophages in the lungs that are hellbent on finding and destroying unknown substances. As such, medicines for infections like pneumonia are typically delivered via the bloodstream, requiring higher doses that risk wider side effects.

Enter a team led by Joseph Wang and Liangfang Zhang at the Jacobs School of Engineering, who trialed using microrobots built from green algae as a way to get past these defenses. The choice of algae, instead of metal, comes down to compatibility—they move easily and don't trigger strong immune responses. Medications like antibiotics are loaded onto the microscopic algae "robots," which are then packed into aerosols small enough to bypass the nose and throat defenses and reach deep into the lungs. The big innovation: the package of drugs on each robot gets a coating made from normal cell membranes, so when immune cells encounter them, they don't see a threat—letting the treatment spread evenly through the lungs and do its job before being cleared away.

"Post nebulization, the microrobots retain their motility to help achieve a homogeneous lung distribution and long-term retention exceeding five days in the lungs," they write in the study published in Nature Communications. In tests on MRSA-infected mice, the technology proved promising: all mice given the microrobot treatment for pneumonia survived, while none treated traditionally or not al all did. CBS8 adds that the technology been used to deliver chemotherapy drugs to mice with metastatic lung tumors. Human trials are "foreseeable," per the school.