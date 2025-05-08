Shingles Vaccine Has Added Benefits for the Heart

A shingles shot might do more than spare you from an awful rash—it could help keep your heart ticking, too. New research out of South Korea links the vaccine not just to preventing shingles, but to lowering your risk of heart attacks and strokes. Scientists at Kyung Hee University analyzed the medical records of more than a million South Koreans and found that those who received the shingles vaccine were significantly less likely to develop cardiovascular disease compared to those who didn't, per Gizmodo .

The study, published Monday in the European Heart Journal, reports that vaccinated individuals had a 23% lower risk of developing any cardiovascular condition, a 26% lower risk for major events like heart attacks and strokes, and a similar reduction for heart failure. The effect appeared strongest in the first two to three years after vaccination, but some benefits were still noticeable up to eight years later. Men, people in poor health, and residents of rural or low-income areas seemed to get the biggest boost. Researchers note the findings only establish a link, not direct cause, but point out that shingles can trigger inflammation and blood vessel damage—both known risk factors for heart problems, per New Scientist.

The study focused on South Korea's older Zostavax vaccine; researchers now plan to investigate whether the newer Shingrix shot offers similar or better protection. Shingles, caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus, is known for causing severe pain and rashes, sometimes leading to long-term nerve issues. Previous research has linked shingles to the risk of dementia and its vaccine to a lower dementia risk. While experts caution that more research is needed, they suggest that avoiding shingles through vaccination could offer broader health benefits than previously recognized. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)