Big Tech Losses Pull Indexes Down

Losses for big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street on Wednesday.
- The S&P 500 slipped 22.89 points, or 0.4%, to 5,998.74, falling back from the record high it hit a day earlier.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which also hit a record high on Tuesday, fell 138.25 points, or 0.3%, to 44,722.06.
- The Nasdaq composite fell 115.10 points, or 0.6%, to 19,060.48.
Losses for Nvidia, Microsoft, and Broadcom were the biggest weights on the market, the AP
reports. Treasury yields fell in the bond market. US financial markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, and will reopen for a half day on Friday.
Semiconductor giant Nvidia slipped 1.2%. Its huge value gives it outsized influence on market indexes. Microsoft also fell 1.2%, and Broadcom dropped 3.1%. Several personal computer makers added to Big Tech's heavy weight on the market following their latest earnings reports. HP sank 11.3% after giving investors a weaker-than-expected earnings forecast for its current quarter. Dell slumped 12.3% after its latest quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Gains for financial and health care companies helped counter Big Tech's downward pull. Visa rose 0.9% and Thermo Fisher Scientific added 1.7%. Department store operator Nordstrom fell 8.1% after warning investors about a trend toward weakening sales that started in late October. Clothing retailer Urban Outfitters jumped 18.3% after beating analysts' third-quarter financial forecasts. Weeks earlier, retail giant Target gave investors a discouraging forecast for the holiday season, while Walmart provided a more encouraging forecast.
The US economy expanded at a healthy 2.8% annual pace from July through September, according to the Commerce Department, leaving its original estimate of third-quarter growth unchanged. The growth was driven by strong consumer spending and a surge in exports. Consumers, though resilient, are still facing pressure from inflation. The latest update from the US government shows that inflation accelerated last month. The personal consumption expenditures index, or PCE, rose to 2.3% in October from 2.1% in September. (More stock market stories.)