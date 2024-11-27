2 Lawmakers Push Biden to Pardon Assange

President Biden has received a bipartisan plea from two House members to pardon Julian Assange as a signal that the government will not prosecute journalists "simply for doing their jobs." Reps. James McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat, and Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, wrote to the president earlier this month, the Guardian reports. The WikiLeaks founder made a similar argument in June after taking a plea deal in his prosecution involving obtaining and publishing classified US military information. "I am free today after years of incarceration because I pled guilty to journalism ," Assange said.

In their letter, McGovern and Massie expressed relief that the criminal case against Assange, who was freed in his home country of Australia, has ended. "There is a long-standing and well-grounded concern that section 793 [of the Espionage Act], which criminalizes the obtaining, retaining, or disclosing of sensitive information, could be used against journalists and news organizations engaged in their normal activities," the lawmakers said, "particularly those who cover national security topics." They asked the president to "send a clear message" with a pardon.

The lawmakers said they agree with the chief executive of the Committee to Protect Journalists, per the Guardian. After the plea deal was reached, Jodie Ginsberg said, "The US's pursuit of Assange has set a harmful legal precedent by opening the way for journalists to be tried under the Espionage Act if they receive classified material from whistleblowers." Amnesty International also welcomed Assange's release at the time, saying the charges "should have never been brought against him in the first place." McGovern and Massie have asked Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to press for a pardon in his farewell call to Biden, who leaves in January. (More Julian Assange stories.)