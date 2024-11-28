Zuckerberg Has Dinner With Trump

Donald Trump dined on Wednesday with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, bringing together the Facebook founder and the former president who was once banned from that social network. Insiders tell the New York Times that the meeting was initiated by Zuckerberg amid worries about his company will fare under the incoming administration, though Meta says otherwise..

Stephen Miller, who has been appointed deputy chief of staff for Trump's second term, said Zuckerberg, like other business leaders, wants to support Trump's economic plans. The tech CEO has been seeking to change his company's perception on the right following a rocky relationship with Trump, the AP reports. "Mark, obviously, he has his own interest, and he has his own company and he has his own agenda," Miller told Fox News. "But he's made clear that he wants to support the national renewal of America under Trump's leadership."