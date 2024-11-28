Politics / Mark Zuckerberg Zuckerberg Has Dinner With Trump Meeting comes years after Trump was banned from Facebook By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Nov 28, 2024 11:25 AM CST Copied Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta speaks at a conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Donald Trump dined on Wednesday with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, bringing together the Facebook founder and the former president who was once banned from that social network. Insiders tell the New York Times that the meeting was initiated by Zuckerberg amid worries about his company will fare under the incoming administration, though Meta says otherwise.. Stephen Miller, who has been appointed deputy chief of staff for Trump's second term, said Zuckerberg, like other business leaders, wants to support Trump's economic plans. The tech CEO has been seeking to change his company's perception on the right following a rocky relationship with Trump, the AP reports. "Mark, obviously, he has his own interest, and he has his own company and he has his own agenda," Miller told Fox News. "But he's made clear that he wants to support the national renewal of America under Trump's leadership." "Mark was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the incoming administration," a Meta spokesperson told the BBC. Trump was kicked off Facebook following the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. The company restored his account in early 2023. During the 2024 campaign, Zuckerberg did not endorse a candidate for president. Zuckerberg has since taken a more positive stance toward Trump. Earlier this year, he praised Trump's response to his first assassination attempt, calling it "badass." Zuckerberg also complained that senior Biden administration officials pressured Facebook to "censor" some COVID-19 content during the pandemic. Still, Trump in recent months had continued to attack Zuckerberg publicly. In July, he posted a message on his own social network Truth Social threatening to send election fraudsters to prison in part by citing a nickname he used for the Meta CEO. "ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!" Trump wrote. In August, he wrote that Zuckerberg would "spend the rest of his life in prison" if he interfered with the election. Trump softened his stance toward Zuckerberg as the election approached, the BBC reports. In October, he said it was "nice" that Zuckerberg was "staying out of the election." (More Mark Zuckerberg stories.) Report an error