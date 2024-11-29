New Zealand's Lost Ship Was Left in Autopilot

A New Zealand naval ship that struck a coral reef before catching fire and sinking last month, marking the country's first naval loss since World War II, was mistakenly left on autopilot. Crew members of the HMNZS Manawanui, one of only nine ships in New Zealand's navy, believed the vessel was under manual control and assumed there was a problem with the ship's thruster when they couldn't get it to change direction, according to an inquiry report released Friday, per the BBC . No one thought to check whether the ship was still on autopilot.

The Manawanui was surveying waters off the Samoan island of Upolu when it struck a reef on Oct. 6. All 75 people on board were safely evacuated before the ship sank. It then began leaking oil. Speaking to reporters Friday, Navy chief Garin Golding said "the person in control should have leaned over to that panel and checked whether the screen said autopilot or not." He attributed the cause of the grounding to "a series of human errors." Defense Minister Judith Collins said the finding was "extremely disappointing." "I think you're just as shocked as we all are," she said, per Radio New Zealand, though she gave credit to the Navy "for standing up and saying this is what happened, we own it and we're going to fix it."

Golding said the public version of a final report, to be released in March, would reveal more about what happened. The Navy is already looking "to implement initial lessons identified from the interim report around training, risk management, and improving relevant orders, instructions and procedures," he said. In reference to the human errors, he said three unnamed crew members would begin a disciplinary process after the inquiry wraps, per the BBC. "I want to reassure the public of New Zealand that we will learn from this situation and that it is on me, as the Chief of Navy, to earn back your trust," he added. Efforts are still being made to contain a slow fuel leak at the wreck.