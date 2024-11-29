Teacher Dies After Suspected Bat Bite in Classroom

A California educator has died from rabies after she was reportedly bitten by a bat at her school in nearby Merced County. Per the Fresno Bee , Fresno County's Department of Public Health last week noted that an individual had been exposed to rabies and was hospitalized for treatment. On Tuesday, the agency confirmed that the person, IDed by a family friend as 60-year-old Leah Seneng, a teacher at Dos Palos' Bryant Middle School, had died. Seneng was believed to have been bitten in October and died four days after arriving at a Fresno hospital on Nov. 18, per the health department's timeline.

Laura Splotch, a friend speaking on behalf of Seneng's family, says Seneng was bitten on Oct. 14 in her classroom. "I don't know if she thought it was dead or what ... and she was trying to scoop it up and take it outside," Splotch tells KFSN. "She didn't wanna harm it. But that's when I guess it woke up." Splotch adds that Seneng didn't exhibit any rabies symptoms for about a month, which is when her daughter took her to the hospital. The Bee notes that symptoms of a rabies infection can take between four to eight weeks to emerge, and that once they do, it means almost certain death.

The last reported rabies death in Fresno County was in 1992, when a 10-year-old boy died after being bitten by a dog in India. Health officials are now warning others to make sure their pets are vaccinated, to avoid touching wildlife, and to seek medical treatment if an animal bite does occur. Splotch, meanwhile, is now mourning her friend. "She was a lover of life," she tells the Bee. "She spent a lot of time in the mountains where her mother lived. She loved to explore the world." (More rabies stories.)