Police Clash With Protesters of EU Decision

Protesters gathered across Georgia on Saturday night in a third straight night of demonstrations against the government's decision to suspend negotiations to join the European Union. More than 100 demonstrators were arrested as crowds clashed with police Friday night, the country's Interior Ministry said. The AP saw protesters in Tbilisi being chased and beaten by police as demonstrators rallied in front of the country's parliament building. On the same night, police also used heavy force against members of the media and deployed water cannons to push protesters back along the capital's central boulevard, Rustaveli Avenue.

The ruling Georgian Dream party's disputed victory in the Oct. 26 parliamentary election, which was widely seen as a referendum on Georgia's aspirations to join the EU, has sparked major demonstrations and led to an opposition boycott of the parliament. The opposition has said that the vote was rigged with the help of Russia, Georgia's former imperial master, with Moscow hoping to keep Tbilisi in its orbit. Speaking to the AP on Saturday, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said that Georgia was becoming a "quasi-Russian" state and that Georgian Dream controlled major institutions. "We have seen happening in the country—which is a country where we do not have any longer independent institutions, not the courts, not the Central Bank, and not, of course, the parliament," she said.

Zourabichvili rejected statements by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who characterized the protests as violent. In a statement on Saturday, he said Tbilisi remained committed to European integration. However, he said unspecified "foreign entities" wished to see the "Ukrainization" of Georgia. "We are not demanding a revolution. We are asking for new elections, but in conditions that will ensure that the will of the people will not be misrepresented or stolen again," Zourabichvili said. "Georgia has been always resisting Russian influence and will not accept having its vote stolen and its destiny stolen."