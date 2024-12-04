Trump Announces Trade, SEC, Army Picks

President-elect Trump is bringing Peter Navarro, a former adviser who served prison time related to the Capitol attack, back to the White House for his second administration. Navarro will serve as a senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, Trump announced in a Truth Social post . Trump wrote that the position "leverages Peter's broad range of White House experience, while harnessing his extensive Policy analytic and Media skills." Navarro, a trade adviser during Trump's first term, was held in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House committee that investigated Jan. 6. Sentenced to four months in prison, he described his conviction as the "partisan weaponization of the judicial system."

Navarro, 75, has been a longtime critic of trade arrangements with China, the AP reports. During Trump's initial term, Navarro pushed aggressively for tariffs, while also playing down the risks of triggering a broader trade war. He also focused on counterfeited imports and even helped to assemble an infrastructure plan for Trump that never came to fruition. Navarro often used fiery language that upset US allies. In 2018, after a dispute between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Navarro said "there's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy" with Trump "and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door." Navarro later apologized.

Other Trump choices announced Wednesday:

