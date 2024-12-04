Secret Service Agent Opens Fire Near Yellen's Home

An investigation is underway after a Secret Service agent working on protective assignment outside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's house fired a weapon following a confrontation between the agent and occupants of a sedan early Tuesday. At roughly 1:30am Tuesday, the agent assigned to Yellen's protective detail outside of her home "observed a sedan with multiple occupants who were attempting to open car doors along the street," according to the Secret Service, per CNBC .

"As the sedan approached the agent, a confrontation occurred between the agent and the car's occupants," the Secret Service said. "The agent discharged their service weapon. The suspects fled the scene in the sedan, and a lookout was issued to local law enforcement." It was unclear how many shots were fired by the agent, reports the AP. The Secret Service said there is no evidence that anyone was harmed. The DC Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting and the case will also be reviewed by the US Attorney's Office. (In November 2023, thieves made an ill-fated play for Naomi Biden's SUV.)