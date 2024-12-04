Trump Picks Billionaire Private Astronaut to Lead NASA

The first billionaire to walk in space is in line to become the first billionaire to lead NASA. President-elect Trump announced Wednesday that Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of payment processing company Shift4, is his choice for NASA administrator. In a Truth Social post, Trump described Isaacman as "an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut." Isaacman is a close associate of Elon Musk, and if he is confirmed, he will oversee programs that rely heavily on SpaceX vehicles, reports Reuters. Isaacman also leads the Polaris private spaceflight program. He became the first private citizen to walk in space during a Polaris mission in a SpaceX spacecraft in September.
Isaacman, Trump said, "will drive NASA's mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology, and exploration." Isaacman accepted the nomination, saying it would be the "honor of a lifetime" to serve in the role, CNBC reports. "Having been fortunate to see our amazing planet from space, I am passionate about America leading the most incredible adventure in human history," he said in a statement. If confirmed, Isaacman, 41, will replace current NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, an 82-year-old former Democratic senator. (Isaacman founded Shift4 after dropping out of high school at 16.)