Trump Picks Billionaire Private Astronaut to Lead NASA

The first billionaire to walk in space is in line to become the first billionaire to lead NASA. President-elect Trump announced Wednesday that Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of payment processing company Shift4, is his choice for NASA administrator. In a Truth Social post, Trump described Isaacman as "an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut." Isaacman is a close associate of Elon Musk, and if he is confirmed, he will oversee programs that rely heavily on SpaceX vehicles, reports Reuters. Isaacman also leads the Polaris private spaceflight program. He became the first private citizen to walk in space during a Polaris mission in a SpaceX spacecraft in September.