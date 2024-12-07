Plane Crash Kills Tyler Perry Studios Boss

The president of Tyler Perry Studios was killed Friday night in Florida when the small plane he was piloting crashed. Steve Mensch was 62. The Atlanta-based studio announced his death Saturday, CNN reports. "Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than 8 years, and well beloved in the community of Atlanta," a statement said. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash in Homosassa, about 60 miles north of Tampa, per the AP.