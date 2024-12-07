Plane Crash Kills Tyler Perry Studios Boss

The president of Tyler Perry Studios was killed Friday night in Florida when the small plane he was piloting crashed. Steve Mensch was 62. The Atlanta-based studio announced his death Saturday, CNN reports. "Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than 8 years, and well beloved in the community of Atlanta," a statement said. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash in Homosassa, about 60 miles north of Tampa, per the AP.
Mensch joined Tyler Perry Studios in 2016 and helped supervise its transition from Greenbriar, Georgia, to Fort McPherson army base in Atlanta, a site that was converted into a 330-acre film and TV production lot, per the Hollywood Reporter. "What Tyler has built here is the only major motion picture studio on the East Coast," Mensch told CNN during a 2019 tour. He advocated for Georgia's film tax credit program of more than $1 billion a year, which has helped make the state a top site for film and television production. (More movie studios stories.)