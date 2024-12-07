Jamie Foxx Had a Surprise When He Woke Up From Coma

When Jamie Foxx came to in an Atlanta hospital after collapsed in April 2023, he thought he'd been passed out for a few moments. Then he realized he had a new beard; Foxx had been in a coma for weeks. The actor and comedian made the revelation to an audience while taping a new standup special, TMZ reports. Foxx had kept the details private for months, first speaking publicly about what he now calls a near-death experience in July of that year. Reporters were not allowed in the Atlanta taping, but audience members discussed it afterward.

Foxx attributed the health scare to exhaustion, attendees said, per People. He later "went to a rehab facility," an audience member said, "and he talked about how his motor skills, he had to start from day one." Foxx reportedly credited his family with keeping him alive in the hospital. One of his daughters played guitar in his room, an attendee said, adding "that's the only thing that he could recall hearing in his sleep." She was playing when he woke up. The show isn't all about life-or-death issues, audience members said. "It's stand-up comedy," Demecos Chambers said. "He's dancing a little bit. He's playing songs on the piano." Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… begins streaming Tuesday on Netflix.