Trump Picks His Ambassador to China

President-elect Trump has chosen former Sen. David Perdue of Georgia to be ambassador to China. Trump said in a Truth Social post Thursday that Perdue, a former CEO of firms including Dollar General, "brings valuable expertise to help build our relationship with China." Perdue lost his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff four years ago and ran unsuccessfully in a primary against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. He pushed Trump's debunked claims about electoral fraud during his failed bid for governor, the AP reports.

Economic tensions. Economic tensions will be a big part of the US-China picture for the new administration. Trump has threatened to impose sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China as soon as he takes office as part of his effort to crack down on illegal immigration and drugs. He said he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the country from Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10% tariff on goods from China, as one of his first executive orders.