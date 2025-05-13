Gunmen Kill Mexican Mayoral Candidate, Her Daughter

A mayoral candidate from Mexico's ruling Morena party was fatally shot in Veracruz state on Sunday, becoming the second local candidate killed in the region ahead of the June 1 elections. Yesenia Lara Gutiérrez was leading a campaign caravan in Texistepec, southwest of the oil port Coatzacoalcos, when gunmen opened fire, killing her, her daughter, and three others. Three more people were wounded in the attack, reports the AP . The shooting was captured on a Facebook livestream, reports CNN . "We're coordinating, particularly with the Secretary of Security, and with all the support needed during this electoral period from Veracruz and Durango," said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Veracruz Gov. Rocío Nahle, also of Morena, called the violence unacceptable and pledged the state's full resources to safeguard the upcoming vote. "No position is worth dying for," she said at a press conference, promising justice and increased security presence. Family and supporters gathered at a wake, some expressing fears that violence around the elections had left them unable to go about daily life. "We're tired of all of this," said one supporter. Another, Cruz Morales, described an atmosphere where people are afraid to visit relatives at night.

Lara Gutiérrez's death follows the April 29 shooting of Germán Anuar Valencia, another Morena mayoral contender, who was killed at his campaign headquarters in the state's north. So far, 57 local candidates have requested security, but it is unclear if Lara Gutiérrez was among them. Election-related violence is a familiar risk in Mexico, especially for local candidates, as organized crime groups seek influence over municipalities. Municipal elections are scheduled in all 212 of Veracruz's municipalities on June 1. On the same day as the candidate attack, local press also reported that two federal agents and another person were killed in a separate incident in Boca del Rio, with security forces responding to the scene. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)