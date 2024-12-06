Catholic Nun Accused of Working With Mafia

A Catholic nun in Italy was giving inmates messages from the Mob instead of spiritual guidance, prosecutors say. Sister Anna Donelli was among 25 people arrested in raids Thursday targeting members and associates of the 'Ndrangheta mafia gang, CNN reports. The 57-year-old, who volunteered at Milan's San Vittore prison and prisons in Brescia, is accused of acting as a contact between jailed mafia members and those on the outside, reports the Telegraph. Authorities say that in an intercepted phone call, one of the people arrested Thursday told a contact, "If you need something inside, she's one of ours."