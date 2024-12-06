Catholic Nun Accused of Working With Mafia

A Catholic nun in Italy was giving inmates messages from the Mob instead of spiritual guidance, prosecutors say. Sister Anna Donelli was among 25 people arrested in raids Thursday targeting members and associates of the 'Ndrangheta mafia gang, CNN reports. The 57-year-old, who volunteered at Milan's San Vittore prison and prisons in Brescia, is accused of acting as a contact between jailed mafia members and those on the outside, reports the Telegraph. Authorities say that in an intercepted phone call, one of the people arrested Thursday told a contact, "If you need something inside, she's one of ours."
Investigators said Donelli's "spiritual role" allowed her to have "free access to the penitentiary facilities," the Guardian reports. "She carried orders, directives, moral and material aid to associates, receiving in turn from the prisoners useful information to better plan criminal strategies," prosecutor Francesco Prete said Thursday, per CNN. Donelli, a member Sisters of Charity Institute, was known for her work in Milan's run-down districts as well as prison volunteering, reports Reuters. Earlier this year, she received the city's "Golden Panettone" civic award. Prete said she is currently under house arrest. (More Mafia stories.)