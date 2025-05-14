De Niro Blasts 'Philistine' Trump in Cannes Speech

Days after making headlines because he loves his trans daughter , Robert De Niro blasted President Trump in a high-profile appearance. Accepting an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival Tuesday night, the 78-year-old actor used his speech to express his belief that "the arts are democratic" and, as such, threaten authoritarian regimes, Deadline and Variety report. "In my country, we are fighting like hell for the democracy we once took for granted. That affects all of us here," he said. "Art is inclusive, it brings people together. Art looks for truth, art embraces diversity and that's why art is a threat, that's why we are a threat to autocrats and fascists." He went on to specifically slam US President Trump, calling him a "philistine" who has actively worked to undercut the arts, humanities, and education.

"This is not just an American problem, it's a global one," he added. "We can't all just sit back and watch. We have to act and we have to act now, not with violence but with great passion and determination. It's time for everyone who cares about liberty to organize, to protest—and when there are elections, of course, to vote. Tonight and for the next 11 days we show our strength and commitment by celebrating art in this glorious festival. Libérté, égalité, fraternité." Leonardo DiCaprio, who presented the award, said De Niro "doesn't say much, but when he does, it matters. Whether it's for his friends, his family, fighting for democracy or supporting the art of filmmaking—he shows up." (More Robert De Niro stories.)