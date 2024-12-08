How Pet Owners Voted in 2024

"Democrats may have some work to do with dog owners," concludes the AP, which got very curious about how owners of cats and dogs voted in the November election, after Vice President-elect JD Vance's comments targeting "childless cat ladies" and Taylor Swift subsequently identifying herself as one in her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris. The resulting polling data offers some interesting insights—including that owning a dog seemed to indicate a likely vote for President-elect Trump. Takeaways from the AP VoteCast survey of more than 120,000 voters: