How Pet Owners Voted in 2024

"Democrats may have some work to do with dog owners," concludes the AP, which got very curious about how owners of cats and dogs voted in the November election, after Vice President-elect JD Vance's comments targeting "childless cat ladies" and Taylor Swift subsequently identifying herself as one in her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris. The resulting polling data offers some interesting insights—including that owning a dog seemed to indicate a likely vote for President-elect Trump. Takeaways from the AP VoteCast survey of more than 120,000 voters:
Harris won:
Trump won:
- 58% of women who have no pets
- 59% of women who own a cat but no dog
- 52% of women who own a dog but no cat
- 52% of women who own a dog and a cat
- 51% of men who have no pets
- 52% of men who own a cat but no dog
- 59% of men who own a dog but no cat
- 56% of men who own a dog and a cat
While the AP notes these results could be tied to Harris' appeals to so-called cat ladies or Trump's false claims that immigrants in Ohio were eating dogs and cats, "party loyalty was likely a major factor." Just 40% of female cat owners identified as Republicans, compared to 50% of female dog owners and 60% of male dog owners, the outlet notes. There are also more dog-exclusive owners (30%) than cat-exclusive owners (15%) or individuals owning both a cat and a dog (20%), per the survey.