There's Traveling. Then There Are These Extreme Travelers

Is Charles Veley, a 58-year-old Californian, the most well-traveled person in the country? Turns out, it's a near-impossible question to answer definitively. But the answer is yes according to metrics Veley himself created when he formed the "Most Traveled People" group, which now has more than 30,000 online members, writes Tim Neville for Outside Online. For the record, Veley has logged more than 1,200 distinct destinations on MTP's list of 1,500. For his story, Neville tagged along as Veley and some of the group's more hard-core members traveled to Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan near the Armenian border that has been the source of conflict for generations. As Neville notes, "Step off the road and a land mine might do you in."