Cops Find Backpack That May Have Belonged to CEO Shooter

Meanwhile, police say suspect who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO may have fled NYC by bus
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 7, 2024 7:00 AM CST
NYPD: Thompson Shooter May Have Fled NYC by Bus
Pedestrians cross the road outside the George Washington Bridge Bus Station in New York on Friday, where the gunman fleeing Wednesday's shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson took a taxi to, according to surveillance video.   (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

It's been more than 72 hours since UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down in Manhattan, with still no sign of the suspect who fatally shot him. Sources tell the New York Post, however, that police investigators searching Central Park on Friday retrieved a gray backpack hidden in the brush there, which could be the one the gunman was seen wearing in surveillance footage of the shooting. The bag, said to have been found in "good condition" south of the carousel near the park's Heckscher Playground, was sent right to the lab for forensic testing without being opened, per the paper's sources. More on the case:

  • Backpack II: Peter Dering, CEO of Peak Design, tells the New York Times that he believes the backpack seen with the gunman is an older incarnation of one of his company's Everyday Backpacks, often used by photographers. Dering, who says he called the police tip line with his suspicions, notes that the backpack seen in video of the shooting resembles a version sold by Peak Design between 2016 and 2019.
  • A bus escape? The Times also features a tentative timeline of what appears to have transpired after the early morning shooting at around 6:45 on Wednesday. According to Joseph Kenny, the NYPD's chief of detectives, the suspect fled initially on foot, then grabbed a bike to ride into Central Park. From there, surveillance footage shows him emerging on the bike near 86th Street and Columbus Avenue, then grabbing a cab to a Port Authority bus depot with interstate buses in Upper Manhattan, which he entered around 7:30am but never came out of. Kenny says it seems likely the suspect fled the city.

  • Evidence: The AP reports that investigators have tested a water bottle and wrapper for a protein bar for DNA evidence. Sources tell the Post, which notes that the gunman apparently dropped the water bottle while fleeing the crime scene, that tests are also being conducted on a Starbucks coffee cup that the suspect may have sipped out of.
  • Reward: On Friday night, the FBI announced it was offering a $50,000 reward for info leading to an arrest and conviction in the case, per the AP. That monetary incentive follows a $10,000 reward offered earlier in the week by NYPD Crime Stoppers, reports CNN.
  • Detectiving: Trying to help in the search for the gunman are a group of what NPR calls "internet sleuths"—i.e., "amateur detectives and true crime fans" who've taken to forums like X and Reddit to weigh in on everything from the killer's backpack to their theories on the shooter. "Water and protein bar implies he cares about his health to a certain degree," one Reddit commenter noted. "What kind of mad man would choose water and protein bar for their last meal."
  • Online reaction: CNN notes the "flurry of rage and frustration" popping up on social media in the wake of Thompson's death, as Americans gripe about their experiences with the health insurance industry. One Facebook post from UnitedHealth Group expressing sadness over Thompson's death had upward of 62,000 reactions, with 57,000 of them being laugh emoji.
(More Brian Thompson stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X