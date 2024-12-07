Here Are the 4 Guys Running (So Far) to Chair the DNC

Four people so far are running to be the next Democratic National Committee chair, looking to take on the task of reinvigorating a party demoralized by a second loss to President-elect Trump. Others may still get into the race as the party reckons with the 2024 election, which saw Trump gain with nearly every demographic group in a decisive repudiation of the incumbent party. The committee's roughly 450 members will elect a successor for outgoing Chair Jaime Harrison on Feb. 1. The four declared candidates—Ken Martin, Democratic chair in Minnesota and DNC vice chair; Martin O'Malley, former Maryland governor and current Social Security administrator; New York state Sen. James Skoufis; and Ben Wikler, chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party—spoke to the AP this week in Scottsdale, Arizona, where they were making their pitch in public and private at a meeting of state Democratic chairs. Here's a sampling of their responses.



Should Joe Biden have dropped out of the presidential race sooner?



Martin: "To me it's an academic exercise. You can't change the past. So for us, it's really about what lessons can we draw right now that can inform the future."

O'Malley: "I don't know. You guys playing this DC parlor game on me, I'm not going to engage in that. Sorry."

Skoufis: "Yes. A 107-day runway made for an exceptionally difficult set of circumstances. And it was clear to most Democrats at the time that President Biden was not well-situated to run for reelection. And if dropping out sooner would have meant a primary, so be it. Vice President Harris, I'm very confident, still would have likely been the nominee if there was a primary. She would have been a stronger nominee with that longer runway."

Wikler: "My campaign slogan is 'Unite, fight, win.' And to me, uniting means a reckoning with how we can adapt to do better, but not recriminations about different things in the past."