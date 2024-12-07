S. Korean President Says Sorry for Martial Law Decree

Most ruling party lawmakers were boycotting a parliamentary vote Saturday to deny a two-thirds majority sought by the opposition to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law, as protests grew nationwide calling for his removal. The likely defeat of the motion is expected to intensify public protests calling for Yoon's ouster and deepen political chaos in South Korea, with a survey suggesting a majority of South Koreans support the president's impeachment, per the AP . Yoon's martial law declaration drew criticism from his own ruling conservative party, but the party is also determined to oppose Yoon's impeachment, apparently because it fears losing the presidency to liberals. Impeaching Yoon would require support from two-thirds of the National Assembly, or 200 of its 300 members.

The opposition parties who brought the impeachment motion have 192 seats, meaning they need at least eight additional votes from Yoon's People Power Party. The opposition-controlled parliament began a vote earlier Saturday, but only three lawmakers from PPP initially joined with opposition members. If the number of lawmakers who cast ballots doesn't reach 200, the motion will be scrapped at midnight, according to the National Assembly. Opposition parties could submit a new impeachment motion after a new parliamentary session opens next Wednesday. National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik urged ruling party members to return to the chamber to participate in the vote, stressing that it was closely watched by the nation and also the world. "Don't make a shameful judgment, and please vote based on your convictions," Woo said.

Earlier Saturday, Yoon issued a public apology over the martial law decree, saying he won't shirk legal or political responsibility for the declaration and promising not to make another attempt to impose martial law. He said he'd leave it to his party to chart a course through the country's political turmoil, "including matters related to my term in office." "The declaration of this martial law was made out of my desperation. But in the course of its implementation, it caused anxiety and inconveniences to the public. I feel very sorry over that and truly apologize to the people who must have been shocked a lot," Yoon said. If Yoon is impeached, his powers will be suspended until the Constitutional Court decides whether to remove him from office. If he's removed, an election to replace him must take place within 60 days. More here. (More South Korea stories.)