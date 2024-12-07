Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson Is 'Struggling': Son

Phil Robertson, head of the clan featured on A&E's reality-TV show Duck Dynasty, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. TMZ reports on the development, revealed on Friday's edition of the Unashamed With the Robertson Family podcast , which Robertson himself didn't appear on. Roberton's son Jase informed the listening audience that his dad was in the early stages of the disease and also has some kind of blood disorder that's "causing all kinds of problems," per People .

"If you put those things together, he's just not doing well," Jase said of his father. "He's really struggling." The 55-year-old said his dad wants to get back to work, but it seems like that's not an option right now. "I'm like, 'Well, Phil, you can barely walk around without crying out in pain, and ... your memory is not what it once was,'" Jase said on the podcast. "He's like, 'Tell me about it.' So he is literally unable to—I think he would agree—to just sit down and have a conversation."

In the meantime, the family appears to be doing what it can to help the patriarch during this trying time. "We've got a team of doctors and then we have another set of doctors who are looking at all the tests and they're all in agreement that there's no curing what he has," Jase said. "And so you know, what do you do? We're trying to make him a little more comfortable." Jase added that family members are also attempting to help keep his memory intact as much as possible. More here. (More Phil Robertson stories.)