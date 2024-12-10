A New Theft Scheme Hits Buyers of Apple Laptops

Consumers who recently purchased Apple laptops in Southern California were in for an unpleasant surprise when they arrived for pickup. The Los Angeles Times reports that some customers who'd placed their orders online showed up at their local Apple Store only to find that scammers had already picked up their paid-for new computers, sometimes using fake IDs and QR codes. Darragh Marmorstein tells the Orange County Register that she recently ordered a laptop online and received an alert that it was ready for pickup on Nov. 30, a Saturday. "I didn't have it delivered to my house because I was worried about porch pirates," she says.

Marmorstein decided to wait until that Monday to go get the laptop at the Apple Store at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale, as her in-laws were visiting—but when she called ahead to double-check the computer was waiting for her, she was told it had already been picked up. She says Apple wouldn't automatically refund her and that she instead has to file a police report, as well as a claim with her credit card company. She notes that Apple staff wouldn't tell her whether they'd asked the person who picked up her laptop for ID, but they did say the impersonator had the correct QR code that customers need to show during pickup.

Paul Giles says he's also out a laptop after buying it through the Apple Store at the same mall, telling NBC Los Angeles that when he went to go get it, the store manager told him, "Somebody apparently impersonated you and picked it up." Per CBS News, similar scams played out last month near front porches in Irvine and Lawndale, where suspects intercepted delivery drivers dropping off new computers by showing fake ID for the actual recipients.

"What's the safer option? Shipping it to my house, where I might not be around, or at least going to in-store where it's safe?" Rick Markowitz tells CBS, claiming he's out about $3,600 after a laptop he had delivered to the Apple Store at the Glendale Galleria mall was picked up by an apparent impersonator showing a phony ID. Apple and Glendale police haven't yet commented. Irvine authorities tell CBS they're trying to figure out how the scammers are getting Apple customers' information.