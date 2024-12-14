Looking for a $200 Sex Pillow? Goop's Gift Guide Has Got You

Holiday shopping is in full swing, and Paltrow's company features its usual 'outrageous' offerings
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 14, 2024 4:15 PM CST
In this June 10, 2017, photo, Gwyneth Paltrow is seen at a Goop summit in Culver City, California.   (BFA via AP)

It's (supposedly) the most wonderful time of the year, and to help boost the frenetic shopping season, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is out with its annual holiday gift guide (or, rather, guides, as the site breaks things down into various sub-guides for all the special people in your life). You can mindlessly scroll through the over-the-top offerings yourself on the wellness company's site, or you can just peek at what Quartz deems the "most ridiculous, outrageous, and luxurious gifts" on this year's roster. Here, eight of Quartz's selections, in ascending price order:

  • Pickleball paddle: $95
  • Aer1 beverage carbonation system: $99
  • The Prim sex pillow: $195
  • Meditation bench: $448
  • Anti-hair-loss baseball cap: $449
  • Cashmere sofa pillow: $530
  • FireLight infrared sauna: $3,900
  • 4-month dating course: $25,000
Read more descriptions about the products here. (More holiday gift stories.)

