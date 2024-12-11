Israel Strikes Hundreds of Sites Across Syria

Israel said Tuesday it had bombed more than 350 military sites in Syria during the previous 48 hours, targeting "most of the strategic weapons stockpiles" in the country. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the wave of airstrikes in neighboring Syria was necessary to keep the weapons from being used against Israel following the Syrian government's stunning collapse, the AP reports. Israel also acknowledged its troops were pushing into a border buffer zone inside Syria, which was established after the 1973 Mideast war. However, Israel denied its forces were advancing Tuesday toward the Syrian capital of Damascus.
Syria's transitional government will be made up of members from the rebel-led administration that ruled an insurgent stronghold in the country's northwest, the new prime minister said Tuesday. He called the task "a great challenge."
- The caretaker Syrian government, which will oversee the country's affairs until March, held its first meeting Tuesday since the overthrow of former President Bashar Assad. It was attended by the departing Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi Jalali and other ministers along with new Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir. He had led the so-called "salvation government" in areas controlled by rebel groups—led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS— that have taken control of much of the country.
- "We were tasked by the general command with managing the affairs of the Syrian government during a transitional period," Bashir said in a statement following the meeting in Damascus. He added that he hopes ministers in the former Syrian government will assist the new government during this transitional period.
- The Biden administration said Tuesday it will recognize and support a new Syrian government that renounces terrorism, destroys chemical weapons stocks, and protects the rights of minorities and women, the AP reports. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the US would work with groups in Syria and regional partners to ensure that the transition from Assad's deposed government runs smoothly. He was not specific about which groups the US would work with, but the State Department has not ruled out talks with HTS despite its designation as a terrorist organization.
