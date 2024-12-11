After 1,661 Days, Netanyahu Takes the Stand

Israeli PM testifies in long-running corruption trial
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 10, 2024 9:02 PM CST
After 1,661 Days, Netanyahu Takes the Stand
Demonstrators protest against Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu outside the court in Tel Aviv Tuesday Dec. 10, 2024.   (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spent a big part of Tuesday in the same place he is expected to be several times a week for the next few months: his corruption trial. Tuesday was Netanyahu's first full day in court since the trial began 1,661 days ago, the New York Times. In an investigation that began eight years ago, Netanyahu, the country's longest-serving leader, faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three cases the Times describes as "separate, but connected."

  • The 75-year-old is accused of taking bribes of cigars and champagne worth tens of thousands of dollars from billionaire Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, the AP reports. Netanyahu also allegedly eased regulations for media moguls in return for favorable coverage.

  • "I have waited eight years for this moment to tell the truth," Netanyahu told the court, per the BBC. "But I am also a prime minister," he said. "I am leading the country through a seven-front war, and I think the two can be done in parallel." Netanyahu, who has long denied wrongdoing, said he was "shocked by the magnitude of this absurdity." He said suggestions that the gifts he had received from wealthy friends were illegal are "doubly absurd."
  • Netanyahu was initially questioned by his own lawyer, Amit Haddad. Netanyahu's answers to questions about his life resembled a political speech at times, reports the Times. "I worked to strengthen Israel's security, to strengthen Israel's economy, to change it to a free market," he said. "That is what I have devoted my life to, standing against pressures at home and abroad."

  • The charges were once considered shocking but the case has dragged on so long that "the public has completely accepted the idea that we have a sitting prime minister who has been investigated, indicted, and is now on trial—even in the middle of a war," political analyst Dahlia Scheindlin tells the Times. "What would have been unimaginable 10 years ago has been completely normalized."
  • The trial is expected to continue for years. Netanyahu's testimony, including cross-examination, is expected to continue for six hours a day, three days a week, for at least a few more weeks, the AP reports. The trial normally takes place in an East Jerusalem courthouse but it was shifted to an underground, fortified courtroom for Netanyahu's testimony.
(More Benjamin Netanyahu stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X