After 1,661 Days, Netanyahu Takes the Stand

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spent a big part of Tuesday in the same place he is expected to be several times a week for the next few months: his corruption trial. Tuesday was Netanyahu's first full day in court since the trial began 1,661 days ago, the New York Times. In an investigation that began eight years ago, Netanyahu, the country's longest-serving leader, faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three cases the Times describes as "separate, but connected."

The 75-year-old is accused of taking bribes of cigars and champagne worth tens of thousands of dollars from billionaire Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, the AP reports. Netanyahu also allegedly eased regulations for media moguls in return for favorable coverage.