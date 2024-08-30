In Attack on Ranch, Man Was 'Intent on Killing Bloomberg'

Federal jurors in Wyoming have found a Colorado man guilty of kidnapping a woman on a ranch owned by Michael Bloomberg during what prosecutors described as his attempt to kill the media mogul. Joseph Beecher, 51, faces seven years to life in prison after he was convicted Wednesday in Cheyenne on kidnapping, carjacking, and firearm charges. The trial lasted two days and the jury deliberated for an hour and a half, the AP reports.

The kidnapped woman, a housekeeper at the western Colorado ranch, was rescued unharmed on the morning after the kidnapping. Authorities found her and Beecher in a motel room in Cheyenne, about 200 miles northeast of the Bloomberg property.