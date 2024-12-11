Trump Assassination Attempt Panel Releases Final Report

The House task force formed to investigate the assassination attempts against then-candidate, now President-elect Trump released its final report Tuesday. The panel found the first attempt, at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July, was "preventable and should not have happened." Conversely, it found that the second attempt, on a Florida golf course two months later, was foiled thanks to "properly executed protective measures." As such, the report includes 36 recommendations, CBS News reports. Twenty-five of them are specifically related to the July attempt, while the rest are general recommendations, NBC News reports. Among them:

The Secret Service should record all radio transmissions so events can be reconstructed more easily (this did not happen during the July event).