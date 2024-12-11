Trump Assassination Attempt Panel Releases Final Report

The House task force formed to investigate the assassination attempts against then-candidate, now President-elect Trump released its final report Tuesday. The panel found the first attempt, at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July, was "preventable and should not have happened." Conversely, it found that the second attempt, on a Florida golf course two months later, was foiled thanks to "properly executed protective measures." As such, the report includes 36 recommendations, CBS News reports. Twenty-five of them are specifically related to the July attempt, while the rest are general recommendations, NBC News reports. Among them:
- The Secret Service should record all radio transmissions so events can be reconstructed more easily (this did not happen during the July event).
- It should also scale back its protection of foreign leaders, instead focusing on protection of the US president and other top officials in the country.
- More robust training should be given for non-Secret Service personnel who are on-site and assisting agents, and additional staffing should be utilized in "high-pressure moments."
As for the Butler event, the report notes, "Secret Service personnel with little to no experience in advance planning roles were given significant responsibility, despite the July 13 event being held at a higher-risk outdoor venue with many line of sight issues, in addition to specific intelligence about a long-range threat. Further, some of the Secret Service agents in significant advance planning roles did not clearly understand the delineation of their responsibilities," and clear guidance was not provided to state and local authorities also assigned to the rally. (More President-elect Trump
stories.)